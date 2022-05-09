By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, ACYM, has warmed against reconvening the House of Representatives ahead of stipulated time of resumption.

The warning came as the group alleged a surreptitious plan to reconvene the lower chamber of the National Assembly with intent to smear the image of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN,Mr Godwin Emefiele, following the purchase of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC’s presidential nomination form for him by three groups.

The group’s position was contained in a statement by its President, Kabiru Yusuf, Saturday,in Abuja.

The ACYM,therefore, called on federal lawmakers not to succumb to any pressure to make them willing tools in the hands of desperate politicians.

“We are aware that some powerful politicians are currently pushing for the reconvening of the House of Representatives just for their selfish reasons.

“The framer of our Constitution do not envisage a situation where some persons in the leadership of the legislature will be using co-lawmakers like school boys to score political goals.

“We, therefore, urge Honourable members of the House of Representatives to live up to the expectation of being honourable by shunning such a move,” a statement by the group’s leader,Mr Kabiru Yusuf,,said.

It tasked members of the legislature to “summon the courage” to put promoters of the reconvening of the Green Chamber where they belong before the y drag the respected legislature in the mud with him.”

