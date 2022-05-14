.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group under the auspices of Arewa Progressives League (APL)has described as exemplary the interventions in education by the current Senator from Sokoto State – Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Wamakko,also Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, established the Northwest University in Sokoto.

President of the League, Comrade Usman B. Mohammed who made the commendation at a press conference on Saturday, noted that the lawmaker has an estimated fifty students of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA)doing Masters Degree and PhD courses under his sponsorship.

The group also noted that beyond NDA, the lawmaker has interventions in higher institutions at home and abroad.

Some of the institutions, according to them, include University of Lahore in Pakistan, ISFOP University in Benin Republic and Maryam Abacha University in the Republic of Niger.

Others, they said, include Crown Hill University in Kwara, Alhikma in Ilorin, Lead City University in Ibadan; Biga College in Sokoto and the National Water Resources Institute in Kaduna, among others.

The group said Senator Wamakko “has demonstrated his appreciation of the point of convergence between knowledge and the advancement of the society”.

They urged politicians and all appointees in privileged positions to borrow a leaf from the lawmaker’s intervention in education, especially at the advanced levels, adding that “today’s world is indeed knowledge-driven”.

It would be recalled that the National Universities Commission, NUC handed over the licence of Northwest University to Senator Wamakko, who initiated it.