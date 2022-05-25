.

..., Congratulates AIG Nna & Onadeko on recent Promotions

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Commissioner representing the South East in the Police Service Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani has congratulated two South-East Policewomen recently promoted by the Commission to the ranks of Assistant Inspectors General of Police.

The Officers are, CP Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, current Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command and CP Josephine Nna, Commissioner of Police, Anti Trafficking, Force CID.

He also congratulated DIG John Ogbonnaya Amadi on his confirmation as a DIG, statutorily representing the South East in the Police Management team.

Chief Nnamani said the promotions will obviously signal a bright future for the Igbo in the Nigeria Police Force, especially with the recent cries of marginalization from the South-East zone.

He said these promotions and appointments should motivate the youths of the South East to embrace a career in the Nigeria Police Force where they will have equal opportunities to rise to the top even as he noted that the Police Force is a noble profession that should attract the best of the South-East youths.

Chief Nnamani who spoke to Journalists while on supervision of the ongoing medical screening of Police applicants in Zone 9 Umuahia, Abia State and Zone 13 Ukpo, Anambra State said he would continue his advocacy for Igbo Youths to find favour in the Nigeria Police Force.

He said that the South East will benefit tremendously from the services of indigenous Police Officers who know the people, their culture and their idiosyncracies.

“A South-East under South East Police Officers will obviously stamp out the raging and menacing banditry in the zone”, he observed

He enjoined the newly promoted Police Officers from the zone to be good ambassadors of the people stressing that they should rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.

He also said they should from their dedication to duty and exemplary stewardship attract the youths of the zone into the Force.

Chief Nnamani is also continuing his Sensitization of the South East Youths to show interest in joining the Nigeria Police Force.

Statistics from the ongoing Police recruitment in the Country have shown a glaring disinterest by the youths of the zone who complain that the Force is not attractive enough for a glorious career.