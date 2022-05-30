….says great destinies aborted, wasted by the killings

Evangelist Idoko and selected guests at the event

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A Judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Steve Adah has called for an end to bloodletting and ugly in parts of the country saying great destinies were being aborted and wasted by the killings.

Justice Adah made the call weekend in Makurdi in his address as Guest Speaker at the 36 years anniversary of the Faith Women Fellowship, FWF, Ministry International and dedication of four books, ‘Power of Godly Enthusiasm, Anger Momentary Madness Avoid it, Totally Subdue Works of the Flesh and Miracles of 28 Days’ authored by the founder of FWF and wife of the former Chief Judge of Benue state, Evangelist Lydia Idoko.

The Jurist advised that the killings should be stopped saying, “no day passes in this country without us hearing of killings. When I woke up and heard that there was an uprising, burnings and killings in another state, I said this must end and I know God will put a stop to it.

“Every innocent soul killed here means that the people who killed him have aborted the plan God had for the victim. The person killed may be the one sent to take us out of the crisis we have but killing him has aborted it, so what becomes of our country. That is why we must stop these killings.”

Justice Adah commended Evangelist Idoko for writing to inspire humanity and enable positive mentality in the people in order to move humanity forward adding that her 36 years of being in the Ministry had been impactful to humanity.

In his presentation, a Professor of History at the Benue State University, Prof. Armstrong Adejo who spoke on the ambush against godly living commended Evangelist Idoko for her zeal for God and commitment to the well-being of man through her works.

Leader of the Yoruba community and businessman, Asiwaju Issac Akinkunmi also lauded Evangelist Idoko for her steadfastness in her calling and for impacting the lives of the needy through her ministry.

Chief Akinkunmi commended her for burning the night candle to come up with the books that would enrich the spiritual lives of the readers for healthy living.

Earlier, the Evangelist Idoko who thanked all those who had support her ministry in the last 36 years said the wrote the books to open the eyes of man to the import of living goodly life and working with God. She said the books would impact humanity and recommended them to every family.