By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Appeals Committee for the Ad-hoc Delegate Congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, has upheld the local government, state and national delegates congresses held in Kaduna.

But two aspirants for the governorship of Kaduna State under the APC, Alhaji Sani Sha’aban and a former Asst. Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Abubakar faulted the process of selecting delegates by the party in Kaduna State and has since written a petition to challenge it.

The congresses were done by consensus by APC’s elections guidelines and constitution in the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The five-man Appeals Committee headed by Mrs Tinuke Gbadejo Ogunrinde (Oyo state ) told journalists the congresses were hitch-free, as no petition was received before, during and after the congresses.

According to Tinuke, ” 1,275 delegates were elected for Local Government and state respectively, while 69 national delegates were unanimously elected.”

‘Our great party, the APC assigned us to serve as the Appeal Committee for the Special Congress held on 17th and 18th May 2022 to elect the Local Government, State and National Delegates for Kaduna State.”

“With gratitude to our Party for the confidence reposed in us by this appointment, We set out to diligently do our duty.”

“This Appeal Committee received records from the Congress Committee appointed by our great Party confirming that various categories of delegates emerged from the Special Congress in the 23 local government areas as follows: 1,275 Local Government Delegates, 1,275 State Delegates and 69 National Delegates were unanimously elected during the Special Congress by consensus.”

“After our assignment, this Committee did not receive ANY petition, before, during or after the Special Congress of the Kaduna State APC.

“All the members of this Committee are grateful to our Party, the APC, for this appointment and we express our appreciation for the cooperation of the Kaduna State Chapter of the APC,” she said.

The committee comprised Auwal Musa Bashir (Gombe), Mr Madu Saleh (Yobe), and Engr. Lawal Abdullah Abubakar (Kano) and Akinola Bamigbola (Kwara).

Vanguard News Nigeria