Following the screening result signed by the secretary of APGA screening committee for Anambra State House of Assembly and made available online which showed that a top aspirant for Njikoka ll constituency Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh was not cleared, the leading aspirant has sued for peace as he appeals the said result.

Speaking to our correspondent in a telephone call, Engr Aniagoh said ; This heartbreaking because everyone can bear witness to the fact that I have paid my dues and I am in this election with 10 amazing attributes that can’t be matched by anyone in same race, vis à viz; Qualification/Quality, Capacity, Experience, Community Service, Human Capital Development, Youth Oriented, Readiness, Entrepreneurship, Accessibility, and Sacrifice & Contributions to our party, APGA.

However, I want to use this opportunity to ask all my supporters, friends and well wishers especially the good people of Njikoka II State Constituency who believe in my person, not to despair or lose sleep as we are optimistic of a favourable outcome, at the end of the tunnel.

As announced by our Party Leadership, we have the option of appealing the decision and we believe that the appeal team will have enough reasons to upturn that decision.

True, we have committed enormous resources, we’ve spent time and talent as well as burnt huge goodwill on this MOP2023 Project, solely maka Ọganiru Ụmụowelle;

But we understand that the party is supreme and like I have always preached, as long as we are members of the fastest growing political party in Africa, APGA, we must put #APGAFirst in our thoughts, words and actions.

Thus, I appeal to you… Ndị Abagana, Abba and Nimo, ndị “Obodo” and members of our Digi-Family to remain calm;

Avoid being provoked or triggered to attack anyone, just like we have maintained throughout our consultations and engagements before now.

The moral support and encouragement I have received from you, both from far and near, are unquantifiable and I can’t appreciate you enough;

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

I wish to also congratulate my fellow aspirants that got cleared and pray them not to lose sight of the major reason, why our Constituency needs a better representative.

New information and next steps shall be made available to you, as events unfold.

May We All Be Our Brothers’ Keepers, At All Times!

Recall that Engr Aniagoh had started his party wild consultations ahead of the screening where he got several endorsements from the party stakeholders. He is a major contender who has followed all party guidelines in pursuit of his Oganiru mantra.

The appeal panel is billed to look into the reasons why Engr Aniagoh was not cleared and take stands on it.