By Miftaudeen Raji

National Chairman, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Victor Oye has dismissed claims by some individuals purportedly identifying as a faction of the party, maintaining that APGA has no faction in Anambra State.

Oye, while speaking on, The Morning Show on Arise TV, Wednesday, said the other people are only junketing and masquerading seeking to default.

He said, “We are the real people. APGA has no faction. Other people are just moving from one place to another.

When asked about the preparation of his party for primaries, Oye said, “Our party is ready. We’ve submitted the lists of our officers from wards to national across Nigeria and we’ve also submitted the list of our members from all the wards in Nigeria to INEC.

“We met the deadline. We’ve submitted the list of our ad-hoc and statutory delegates. We also met the deadline for the House of Representatives, Senate and governorship,” he said.

Speaking on the leadership tussle between him and Edozie Njoku, Oye described Njoku as an impostor saying his role and attempts to obtain a forged judgment were sacrilegious.

It will be recalled that Njoku was sacked as APGA’s national chairman by the lower court in Jigawa State, and lost at the appellate court afterwards.

Since then, hostility between the duo has lingered, while Oye remained insistent that nothing more was hanging on the issue of Njoku, after investigations revealed that the judgment obtained at the Supreme Court was “false, altered, tampered with by Edozie Njoku and co.”

