By Dirisu Yakubu

Factional national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Oye has slammed his counterpart, Edozie Njoku for allegedly doctoring a ruling of the Supreme Court affirming him as the authentic chairman.

The two men have been at war over who the authentic national chairman is even as Njoku recently in a television programme noted that the apex court has laid to rest the controversy over the leadership tussle between him and Oye.

However, in a statement issued by Tex Okechukwu, national publicity secretary of the faction loyal to Oye, the APGA leader warned Njoku to be wary of the implication of doctoring a court document.

The statement read: “It is unbelievable that avarice rapaciousness and covetousness is blindfolding chief Edozie Njoku from the felonious implications and consequences of his hangdog broadcast on Arise TV, twisting the rulings of the supreme court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is pertinent to asseverate that the supreme court did not sit on the 9th day of May to deliberate or review its own decision on who the national chairman of APGA is, because such matter was not before it on the said date.

The one and only national chairman of APGA is Dr. Victor Ike Oye. APGA faithful, please don’t get distracted.

“It is an absolute misfeasance for Edozie Njoku to act as a judge of the supreme court, by doctoring the supreme court judgement with impunity. It is an abuse and unacceptable aberration of court judgements, which must be investigated immediately

“This has been his modus operandi, a consistent intrusive trajectory whenever APGA has a genuine constitutional activities.

This reckless libelous demeanor of Njoku and his cohorts challenge the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary and the apex court.

“Edozie Njoku and his co travellers are merely displaying a certified true copy of supreme court judgement of 14 th day of October 2021, stamped 9th May 2022 which was just the date they obtained the certified true copy of the supreme court judgement of 14th October 2021 , which dismissed the appeal brought by one Jude Okeke against the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division.

“It is pertinent to note that the supreme court did not at any time review its judgement of 14 th day of October 2021.

“Edozie Njoku and co are using this tactics to exploit uninformed ambitious but gullible aspirants running for elective positions under APGA.

“I also wonder why some desirous but gullible aspirants would not get a copy of the said supreme court judgement and peruse to find where the facts are..

“They have not bothered to query how supreme court reviewed it’s judgement without summoning parties to the suit at least to be present .

“How is it that these frivolous supreme court judgements from Edozie Njoku and co come up only when APGA is executing programmes that have to do with money and thereafter the manipulative contenders fizzle out.

“It is high time APGA and the judiciary investigated these excesses and bring the culprits to book,” the statement read in part.

All attempt to get Njoku’s faction react to this statement proved abortive.