.

. Disqualifies Etiwe Uwa in Abia

By Steve Oko

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has cleared Peter Umeadi for its presidential primaries for the 2023 election.

Umeadi is the only presidential aspirant of the party cleared for the race according to a document signed by the Secretary of the party’s Presidential/ Governorship Screening Committee, Hon. Sly Ezeokenwa, and made available to Vanguard Newspapers in Abia.

Also Read:

.I remain APGA’s duly elected national chairman —Njoku

The party also cleared Professor Greg Ibe, Gen. Ijioma Ijioma (retd.), and Chief Chikwe Udensi for governorship primaries in Abia, while Chief Etigwe Uwa, SAN, was not cleared on the basis that ” he is not a party member”.

APGA also cleared former Minister for Information, Chief Frank Nweke Jnr.; Donatus Ozoemena, Emeka Nnamani, and Donatus Udeh for Enugu State governorship primaries.

Cleaners also are Joseph Waya and Priscilla Akaa for Benue State.

The party also cleared Matthew Ombugaku for Nasarawa State.

In a separate statement by the National Organizing Secretary, Ifeanyi Mbaeri,

APGA said it would hold its ward congress for the election three-man ad-hoc committee on May 10, in each ward for the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship primaries.

It read in part:”For clarity, there shall be three separate ad-hoc delegates per Ward, for each of State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship primary election, bringing to 12 the total number of ad-hoc delegates per Ward.

The National Working Committee will appoint a 3 man Ward Congress Panel for each State to organize, supervise and oversee the conduct of Ward Congresses as stipulated in Article 1(4) of the Electoral Guidelines.”

Vanguard News Nigeria