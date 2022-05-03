The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Chairmen Forum in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State has adopted the Executive Chairman of Council, Princess Ada Charles as the sole candidate for the Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency position.

The ward chairmen who visited the council boss in Calabar on Sunday, noted that Hon. Ada Charles has redefined governance in Biase through the execution of people oriented projects that have directly impacted lives positively, and as such deserves elevation.

The Chairman of the Forum, Mr Frankly Egbai, lauded Ada Charles for providing an all-inclusive administration, thereby making herself readily accessible to all Biase sons and daughters.

He said, “Having assessed your capacity; having assessed your fitness; having assessed your open-mindedness and your willingness to carry people along; having heard even in the villages, the hinterland of Biase what you are doing when we are not even there, we have felt that whereas our masculine brothers who have been in this office since 1999… They have done well. We are not saying that none of them has not done well. They have done well. But we feel that at this point in time, whereas you have shown this level of relationship and openness to your people, it is best for Biase and Akamkpa for you to be given the ticket for you to fly the flag of APC Akamkpa/Biase FederaI Constituency to represent us as a House of Reps member.

“If as an executive chairman… We are aware of the urban market, we are aware of the police station, we are aware of the farm in Adim, we are aware of the Hall in Ipene, we are aware of the health centre. If all these things are emanating from the very meager you are seeing as a local government chairman that does not have an allocation compared to others, we trust that if we give you the mandate to represent us as a member Akamkpa/Biase FederaI Constituency, you will bring better dividends to our people; you will make Akamkpa/Biase a better place.

“It is on this ground ma, we are adopting you today as our sole candidate for Akamkpa/Biase FederaI Constituency. God who has always been with you. The God who has always been speaking to your heart for ensuring that you don’t come up as a leader and carry shoulders, but you came up as a leader and brought yourself down to serve, He will still impact you with such wisdom, grant you all the resources that you need; and in the process of this race, as much as we know, people will be coming here and they to fight. They will not see you. They will not see your family. At the end of the day, we know that even those people who don’t like you, who hate you, you will still carry them along. God bless you, ma.”

In the same vein the Forum has presented a gift to the council boss in recognition of her excellent performance in office.

According to the Forum, the portrait presented to the Chairman was also to commemorate the chieftaincy award bestowed on her by Otutu community in Arochukwu, Abia state, which the Forum was part of the entourage.

“Our very dear mother, we are all gathered here, first of all, to tell you that we are very grateful for the enabling environment you have given to, not just us as ward chairmen, but the kind of accessibility you have given to sons and daughters of Biase as Chairman of Biase Council.

“We are also very privileged to be part of the convoy that went with you to Obiokun Otutu Arochukwu local government area of Abia state where you were honoured and awarded chieftaincy title.

As your sons, as your brothers, as your people in the Forum we felt that it will be too light that you had such event and saw the need to bring us in, took care of our logistics to and from Arochukwu for us to make a post or congratulatory message on a platform.

We felt that it will not meant well for the kind of people we are as chairmen of our wards and Biase local government area where you seat as our boss.

So in our collective effort and decision, we choose that while it is not bad to do a congratulatory message, we still consider doing something different.

“We want you to know that we love you very much and we want you to use this very simple portrait we try to make of you, to remember the day you were honoured as Ada Di Ora Mma 1 of Obiokun Otutu Arochukwu local government area. Congratulations ma.”

Responding, the Mayor of Biase said she is excited and at the same time feel honoured by the gesture of the APC Ward Chairmen Forum, which she noted was a proof of her dedication to service.

She commended the Chairman of the Forum for providing leadership that is worthy of emulation, adding that “In the politics of today the ward chairmen are the frontliners of politics, they are the caucus leader of each ward and for them to look at me and they say they want to honour me, is really worthy of applaud.”

Continuing, Hon. Ada Charles said, “As the first female chairman of Biase local government council I have been thinking that I’m not doing enough. I don’t know my people see me as a genius, that I have done so well for them. As a politician the best thing is for you to be accessible to your people. For me to hear this from you that I’m accessible and that you like my leadership will make me sleep well.”

While thanking Governor Ben Ayade and his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu for giving her the platform to serve, the council chairman listed some of her achievements to include the building of urban market and motor park, health center, renovation of police stations, sinking of boreholes, human capacity development, amongst others.

Biase local government area has 11 political wards. 9 of the wards that adopted Ada Charles were Akpet/Abini, Agwuagune/Okurike, Adim,

Biakpan, Ehom, Erei North, Erei South, Ikun/Etono and Umon South.