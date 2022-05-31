.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC will today conclude the screening of its presidential aspirants by attending to embattled Imo West Senator, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and nine others.

Although Okorocha is currently remanded in the custody of the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, the party has slated him for screening today.

It is not known whether the EFCC would allow him go for the screening or if the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun screening panel would make special concessions for him.

Among those to be screened today are former House Speaker Dimeji Bankole, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi state

Others are Mr Tein Jack-Rich, Dr Ogbonnaya Christopher Onu, Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River state and Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu.

The party had earlier on Monday night screened about 12 aspirants.

Those who were screened on Monday were Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Gov. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Mrs Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, Pastor Tunde Bakare and Senator Robert Ajayi Borroffice.

Others who were also screened on Monday night included Pastor Nicholas Stanley, Gov. Dave Umahi, Senator Ken Nnamani, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and Senators Ibikunle Amosun and Ahmad Sani Yarima.

