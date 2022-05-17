By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has announced its decision to inaugurate Screening Committees for State House of Assembly Aspirants today.

National Organizing Secretary of the party, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday morning in Abuja.

According to him, the party would also inaugurate Special Congress Committees to elect Local Government, State and National Delegates of the APC.

The delegates will be saddled with the responsibility of electing party candidates for various offices ahead of next year’s general election.

“The Chairpersons and Secretaries of Screening Committees for State House of Assembly Aspirants/ Special Congress Committees to Elect Local Government, State and National Delegates of the All Progressives Congress APC will be inaugurated today”, he stated.

Although, the Congresses were earlier slated to hold between Monday 16th May and Tuesday 17th May, 2022, the party was silent on when the exercise would now hold.