APC stalwart calls for selection of Odey as Cross River Dep Gov in 2023

By Emma Una

Mr Odi Omagu, an All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart has called on the leadership of the party to select Senator Stephen Odey as the deputy governor of Cross River State in 2023.

Making the call while speaking with newsmen in Calabar , Mr Omagu said victory in the gubernatorial and other elections by the party can only be easy and landslide when popular and credible candidates are flag bearers of the party.

“It is important that our great party gets it right on the choice of deputy governor. Senator Odey has massive votes coming from his Yache ward which effectively swung the tide in our favour during the House of Representatves by- election early this year and he also has appeal among the people going by his works in SUBEB for that reason he stands out among the lot.”

Mr Omagu said has carried out extensive survey among the voters before coming to the conclusion that Odey is the best choice for the position of Deputy governor.

“I have been in this business for long and I do know that being strategic in decision taking leads to easy victory and one strong strategy is the choice of candidates for the election and Senator Odey has touched a lot of lives across the state and this gives him mass appeal so he is the right person if we want to win the election with ease which should be our focus as a party”

He highlighted the fact that sentiments and clanish conclusions owing to the competitive nature of the election where B-VAS is in use would undermine the overall outcome of the election if the right pegs are not placed in the right holes

Mr Omagu who is from Yala, younger brother to late Senator Rose Oko and a renown grassroots mobiliser, said Senator Odey has exhibited noble and exceptional leadership qualities both in the Senate and handling the affairs of Cross River Basic Universal Education, SUBEB, which stand him out to occupy the veritable office of deputy governor of the state in 2023.

“We need someone who runs an open door policy so that when one cannot access the governor, he can reach the deputy who can listen to him and Senator over time has demonstrated an open door policy that is the reason people daily thong SUBEB to see him on both personal and official matters”

He concluded that Senator Odey is the personality with such rare embodiment of altruistic qualities who is acceptable across boards: ethnic, tribal, social and cultural affinities. There is no gainsaying the fact that this is a personality that towers high and can combine effectively with the consensus candidate to bring us victoru.

He stressed that Senator Stephen Odey is a study in loyalty, humility, efficiency, and commitment to the development of the state

He reinstated the fact that only Senator Stephen Odey can guarantee easy victory for the party and with “Senator Odey we stand”.