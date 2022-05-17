.

By Dapo Akinrefon

Youths under the aegis of the Southern Youth Forum, SYF, yesterday, declared support for the presidential ambition of former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, saying he is the perfect fit to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Rising from its monthly consultative meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the youth group in a communiqué by its conveners, Dr Fidelis Nze (Southeast), Mr Oladimeji Odeyemi (Southwest) and Mr John Atani ( Southsouth), said it has equally planned a simultaneous one-million-man march across the 17 states of southern Nigeria to show solidarity for Amaechi.

The group said the plan, is to join other patriotic members of the society to prevail on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to make Amaechi the party’s consensus presidential candidate ahead of its convention in Abuja.

The forum which said it intends to sway delegates in favour of Amaechi stated that Nigeria needs a leader like the former minister based on his political pedigree.

The communiqué reads: “The southern states march among other things will pictorially showcase to Nigerians, the various achievement of Amaechi, while as the Governor of Rivers State, and more importantly, his various unprecedented achievements as the Minister of Transport.

“His lofty achievements, sterling performances, ingenuity in turning Rivers State into one of the fastest-growing megacities in Africa, and his total turnaround of the Ministry of Transportation, are platforms he has raised the bar both in terms of infrastructure and otherwise.”

The youths also condemned what they termed the various attempt by some desperate politicians who see Nigeria’s Presidency as a birthright or bargaining chip, adding that, “these individuals with a vested interest, particularly the antics of creating scares, among our people, through the instrumentality of religion and ethnicity, just for age-long ambition tied towards the 2023 presidential elections.”