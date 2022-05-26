APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly primaries in Lagos State has been postponed to Friday, an official has confirmed.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Mr Yesiru Karamo, APC Acting Publicity Secretary in Lagos state  confirmed the shift of the primaries  scheduled to hold on Thursday.

Karamo said: “Yes, it has been postponed across the state. By 10:00 a.m. tomorrow (Friday), we will start across all the 40 state constituencies.”

Asked about the reason for the shift, the Lagos APC spokesman said the governorship primaries held today (Thursday)  was concluded late.

According to him, since the ad hoc delegates for the house of assembly are a  handful, the exercise will not take time to be concluded on Friday.

He appealed to all party members and delegates to bear with the party and be ready to make  sacrifices  for the sake of the party.

NAN recalls  that the APC  planned to hold its governorship and house of assembly primaries on Thursday but could only conduct the governorship primary election.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has also fixed its House of Representatives primaries for Friday,  while senatorial primaries would hold on Saturday.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was on Thursday,  declared  winner of the governorship primaries  by the APC Electoral Committee chaired  by Alhaji Adamu Yuguda, a former Borno deputy governor. (NAN)

