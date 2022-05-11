By Olayinka Ajayi

A number of aspirants on the platform of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo State have called on the National Chairman of the party, Abdulahi Adamu on the plan by leaders of the party in Ondo State to take names of unpopular aspirants to Abuja as candidates of the party in the forthcoming primaries.

The concerned politicians who are mostly House of Assembly and Senatorial aspirants called on the national leadership of APC not to allow leaders of the party to plunge the Ondo State chapter of APC into crisis.

One of the aspirants who pleaded anonymity urged the national chairman of APC not to support the imposition plan because he vehemently stood against the consensus candidacy of Abdulahi Adamu himself.

“We hope that the national chairman will not support this imposition because the same people fought the consensus arrangement that produced Abdulahi Adamu before and during our national congress.

“It amounts to a double standard on the part of the leaders who condemned what they described as imposition of Abdulahi Adamu. How come the same people are now making frantic efforts to impose their endorsed friends on the party”.

The aspirants are also demanding that the National Working Committee of APC see to it that everyone is made to go to the field and test our popularities. They added that anything short of open contest would not be in the interest of Ondo State APC members.

“We cannot afford to give easy victory to our opponents like we did in 2019 general elections. Any aspirant that is popular enough to deliver victory for APC in the 2023 general elections should also be prepared for a level play contest in the primaries. We know the popular and acceptable aspirants that can deliver overwhelming victory in the general elections, just as we also know the very unpopular ones that can at best be described as political liabilities”.