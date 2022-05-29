.

—- Market women, artisans voted not genuine delegates- Ajipe alleges

Dayo Johnson Akure

Another major crisis is imminent in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State over the list of delegates used for the conduct of the primaries of the party across the state.

Aspirants of the party in the House of Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate have raised alarm over their inability to see the delegate lists before the election

They have therefore rejected the result and threatened litigation.

The chairman House Committee on information, Hon Gbenga Omole who lost the primary alleged that he was not privy to the delegate list used for the election that took place at about 8pm

Omole, who represents Akoko South West Constituency 1, has called on the leadership of the party to declare null and void what he described as a fraudulent exercise conducted.

The lawmaker noted that the delegates lists used at the ‘night exercise’ was doctored.

Also, the House of Representatives member for Akure North / Akure South federal constituency, Mayokun Alade who lost to Derin Adesida said the delegate lists was not made available to the aspirants before the election. Alade called for the cancellation of the election and order for a fresh exercise.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, an aspirant in Ondo North senatorial district, Chief Alex Ajipe said the primary held in Owo, to produce candidate for the forthcoming election was marred with irregularities.

Ajipe said fake results were allocated to the aspirants without proper conduct of the primary.

He said the process leading to the conduct of the primary election violated the electoral act and the APC constitution.

According to him, he went to the 57 political wards in the North senatorial district and the faces he saw during the primary were not party members but people brought from various walks of life for the purpose of the primary election.

“under the APC’s constitution, the list of delegates supposed to be known to aspirants seven days before the primary election.

“But what did we see in Ondo North? The delegates that showed up were not elected at any congress of the APC.

“I saw market women, petrol sellers and other artisans who were paraded as delegates. These were the people that determined the fate of aspirants who paid millions to obtain nomination and expression of interest forms from the party.

“Election is a process. The process supposed to start with ward congress to elect five adhoc delegates. There was no ward congress held to determine the list of delegates to vote in the primary that produced the supposed winner.

“We supposed to know the delegates at least 48 hours before the primary. The faces we saw at the wards are different from the voters who came to vote in yesterday primary.

“The election was nothing but charade. To prevent a situation of Zamfara State, we should remedy the situation now

“The election should be cancelled and the new primary election should be conducted. I reject the outcome of the primary. There should equity, fairness and nobody should be denied his or right to contest.”

Ajipe who alleged that his life and that of family members was being threatened because of his ambition said I will approach the appeal panel of the party and failure to get justice might lead to litigation in the law court.

Also speaking, the Director General of the Campaign Organisation, Barrister, Tolu Babaleye described the election conducted in the district as charade and marred with malpractices.

Babaleye who said that the process leading to the election was manipulated threatened to go to court if it was not nullified and another credible election conducted.

He added that the delegate list from INEC was different from the one presented by the party during the primary.

The Director General said that ward chairmen in the council have disowned the delegates list used during the primary

Babaleye added that the electoral act and constitution stipulated how primaries should be conducted and these rules were violated in the state.