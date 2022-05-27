Chief Emmanuel Julius Ukachukwu, the All Progressive Congress, APC, aspirant for Onicha, Ohaozara & Ivo, Ohanivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi state, has emerged as the party candidate of his Constituency.

The Primaries was conducted at Obiozara Of Ohaozara LG Council.

Ukachukwu polled 150 votes as against 20 votes scored by his opponent Igboke Felix Ogbonna, the incumbent Onicha Local Government Area.

The candidate shortly after his emergence thanked the people of his Constituency for the overwhelming votes just as he assured them of robust representation if he win wins the general election.