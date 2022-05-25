.

By Bose Adelaja

His Royal Majesty, Oba AbdulSemiu Orimadegun Kasali, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, Ikorodu Division, yesterday, released his royal blessing to an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Nurudeen Solaja Saka, who is seeking re-election into Lagos State House of Assembly, Ikorodu Constituent 2 seat.

During the visit of the aspirant to the palace of the Adeboruwa, the entire members of the Adeboruwa-in -Council also released their blessings.

The visit was led by former Secretary to the State Government and member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Basorun and other party leaders.

in his address, the elated Asiwaju Basorun said the aspirant has the Apex party leaders’ backing, being the best of the aspirants vying for the seat in Ikorodu Constituency 2.

According to him, one of the reasons for supporting Solaja for the third term is that the trend of a dynamic society has shown that the electorate should review the process in Ikorodu Constituency 2.

“My first reason was that we have decided at the GAC and State Party Leaders’ meetings that anyone willing to contest many times, should be allowed to face the Party delegates and if they reject him, that means he is not popular. Therefore, we should not prevent anybody.

“Another reason was that some people alleged that Solaja has not performed but I am aware that he has performed and I can confirm that,” said Basorun.

The Chieftain warned people about spreading fake news which said the Council had endorsed Abiodun Moshood Aro, popularly known as AMA, saying this is an insult to the traditional institution.

“We are here before the Kabiyesi, not to seek an endorsement but to thank him for being supportive and standing by us always,” he added.

In his address, Solaja said the visit was to solicit the support of community leaders ahead of the party’s primary elections, receive royal blessings and inform the Igbogbo monarch of his ambition to contest for the 2023 House of Assembly seat.

Responding,, the royal father wished the aspirant and his team well and prayed for his success saying the traditional institutions were apolitical.

Earlier, the Ranodu of Imota, HRM Oba Mudashiru Ajibade Bakare Agoro had released his blessing on the aspirant during a visit to his palace.

Hon Solaja is a current member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ikorodu Constituency 2.