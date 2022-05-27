By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- AS the All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives primaries gets underway today across the country, a group called Project Niger Delta, PND, has called for the disqualification of Michael Bless Olomu, for allegedly refusing to resign his appointment at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

According to the group, Olomu a Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters to the NDDC, and also an aspirant for the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency Seat, so far has not shown any prove of his resignation as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

PND in a statement by the Executive Director and Coordinator Comrade Princewill Ebebi, in Yenagoa on Friday, while expressing doubts over the resignation of Olomu, said they are taken aback that in 2020 when he resigned his appointment as Special Adviser, Special Duties to the then Interim Administrator, NDDC, Prof Pondei, even when he was not contesting any election, he made sure the resignation was publicised and wondered why he has not done similar thing now that he is vying for an elective position that requires the resignation of his appointment.

The group called on the management of NDDC and the APC to address the matter by informing members of the public if Mr Olomu has resigned his appointment or not to set the records straight.

He said, “We are constraint to make reference to his (Olomu) resignation in 2020 when he wasn’t contesting for any elections, he made sure that his resignation as SA Special Duties to Prof Pondei, was well publicised but now that he is contesting for Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency under the APC and the primary is scheduled to hold on the 27th May, 2022, we are sceptical if he has formally resigned his appointment as SA National Assembly to the NDDC.

“As it is, there is no trace or prove that he has resigned his appointment which is very unfortunate and stands contrary to the directive of Mr President. We re therefore calling on the management of NDDC as well as the APC to make public as a matter of public interest if Mr. Olomu has resign his appointment.

“We are therefore on APC to ensure that all aspirants follow due process and meet the requisite qualification criteria before they are allowed to participate in the primaries, as anything short of that will amount to double standards and may bring litigation that may cost APC dearly.”