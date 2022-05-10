-Asks Northern aspirants to support South in 2023

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the party primaries, the Northern-based mobilization group under the umbrella of the Coalition of Arewa Forum For Good Governance (CAFGG) has endorsed the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva as the only credible and reliable candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

According to the group, which reiterated its position on power must shift to the south after President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years tenure of two terms of four years, all Northern aspirants in the interest of fairness should drop their ambition.

The group in a statement said, “Nigeria is in dire need of a stabilizing factor; true democrat and a visionary leader, who has the requisite capacity and experience to consolidate on the achievements of President Buhari, a Northerner”.

The Minister joined the ranks of chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) hoping to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari if he gets the Presidential Ticket after his friends from the Northern part of the country led by Sulaiman Abdullahi procured the expression of interest and nomination forms for him.

The group’s statement was signed by the CAFGG Coordinator, Mal. Garba Yunusa said

“the former Governor of Bayelsa State had convincingly demonstrated ability to perform and deliver dividends of democracy during his days as Governor and has continued to do so as a Minister.”

While urging all APC members to put Nigeria ahead of personal interest during the forthcoming party primaries, the group explained why it preferred Sylva to other APC aspirants.

“We are supporting Sylva as a group from Northern Nigeria because when he was a governor he was focused; kind and provided the needed security for our brothers in Bayelsa.”

“The fact that he sponsored so many Muslims to Saudi Arabia for Hajj is clear evidence that he’s receptive and a unifying factor, who has the ability to create a peaceful atmosphere that accommodated Christians and Muslims in the State.”

“We are happy to also acknowledge that the passage and eventual signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act by President Muhammadu Buhari under his reign as Minister was indeed a great feat that has helped to stabilize the oil industry .”

“The award of contract to revive the Kaduna Refining and Petrol-Chemical Company(KRPC) is a great feat that would help the economy of the 19 northern states and entire Nigeria as a country.”

“Sylva deserved the exalted seat of the presidency in view of his track records of performance and loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The northern-based Mobilisation group, therefore, urged APC members to give Sylva the ticket, saying, “he’s the only aspirant amongst those who have purchased a Nomination form to contest that can help the party to win the 2023 general elections without stress.”

Vanguard News Nigeria