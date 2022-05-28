...Insist delegates list from APC National Hqtrs

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Some House of Representatives aspirants of Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency and other Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state have raised the alarm over the delegates list brought by the party officials in charge of the National Assembly primary election in the area.

The dismayed party aspirants were Hon. Akinjide Kazeem Akinola and Com. Moshood Erubami, while other starlwarts include the APC Chairmen of the Egbeda and Ona-Ara local governments, Alh. Agbedo, and Hon. Shina Adeagbo respectively.

They rejected the delegates’ list purportedly written by hand with a pen; describing it as fake, unacceptable and and a ploy to rig the primaries.

Hon Akinjide, who spoke to journalists in Abuja weekend, drew the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the alleged illegalities in the primaries to elect the APC candidate for Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency.

According to him, the leadership of APC should act fast and correct the abnormalities to avoid a looming crisis that may cause the party to lose out in the election.

He, however, warned that may the party in the Federal Constituency may implode, if a proper primary election was not conducted for an authentic candidate to emerge.

“It is at the backdrop of these alleged illegalities, that we jointly reject the delegates list and call for the review and intervention of the party stakeholders to save them from what they described as daylight robbery,” he claimed.