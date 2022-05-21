By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – UNITED States and Canadian citizens of Nigerian descent have urged All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates to decide the presidential ticket of the party for the 2023 elections to bet on former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi, to lead the party to victory as a step towards a better Nigeria.

The diaspora stakeholders, coalesced as as the Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi-Move Up (CRA-Move Up) Campaign, Canada/USA, made the appeal in a statement availed Vanguard in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, by its Director General, Joe Korka-Waadah, ahead of the party’s primaries that will climax with the convention to decide the party’s presidential ticket.

Korka-Waadah, a Canadian of Ogoni, descent, stated, “We in diaspora may not have voting rights. We are not delegates, but have a duty to appeal to the conscience of those to vote because we are as much concerned about the state and future of Nigeria. The whole world is, because if Nigeria crumbles, it will quake not only Africa but the entire globe.

“If Nigeria crumbles, Europe and America would be overwhelmed by the resultant humanitarian or refugee crisis. That’s why all of us in the US, Canada, black and while are concerned about ensuring that Nigeria gets it right on who becomes next president to turn things around, and real quick too.”

On the choice of Amaechi, he said, “Our team has been in the country, consulting, facts finding and building partnerships across the political spectrum. Among the leading contenders, we have no doubt that in terms pedigree, wealth of leadership experience and track record, the immediate past Minister of Transportation ranks ahead od others as the fittest and most deserving to succeed President Mohammadu Buhari.

“Beyond sentiments, Amaechi is super selfless, most detribalised and highly accepted across all geopolitical zones of the country. That is why we appeal to all APC delegates to make the right choice at the appointed time. The entire country will be better for it if Amaechi gets the APC ticket and go ahead to win and become next President of Nigeria.”

“We need political power in the hand of an upright man that can bring the government to the people and the people to the government. He did it in Rivers state in the past. And Nigerians can attest to all he did as Minister of Transportation.”