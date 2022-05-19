JIGAWA State Governor, Mohammed Badaru, has subtly endorsed his fellow presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

According to him, Amaechi has the qualities of the kind of leader Nigeria needs.

Badaru, who spoke during Amaechi’s consultative meeting with him, leadership of APC and delegates in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital yesterday, said: “Your Excellency, our leader in APC, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, it is indeed my pleasure to receive my friend, a friend in this struggle.

“I know what we have done to keep this party alive today. I know what we have done to make sure we succeed in the 2019 elections. I don’t know too much about 2015, but I know that our guest have played a key role in bringing APC into power.

“One thing I respect about my big brother and friend (Amaechi) is that what you see is what you get. He doesn’t lie, he doesn’t pretend. He says it straight, and that’s the quality of leaders this country need.

“Some of you might begin to think, ‘Ah! Badaru you are also a presidential aspirant,’ but I assure you, there’s is no contest between me and Amaechi. We belong to one father and we respect one father, and for sure, we will move in the same direction.

“We are all the children of President Muhammadu Buhari, who loves us dearly and respects us, and whatever we do certainly must have his blessing, and that blessing we respect.

“So Jigawa delegates, when you think of me, think of Amaechi too. I can tell you, there is no contest. On that day, either I run or he runs. But the two of us will never run (against each other).

On his part, Amaechi thanked the governor and delegates, and urged them to shun sentiments and vote for him at the APC presidential primaries because of his capacity and competence.

Also speaking, former Inspector General of Police, Suleiman Abba, testified to Amaechi’s leadership prowess and how he fought militancy in Rivers State to a standstill as governor of the State, while he (Abba) was the Commissioner of Police in the State and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, was the 2 Brigade Commander of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt.