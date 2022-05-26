The All Progressives Congress (APC ) delegates for the party’s presidential primary election have unanimously endorsed the candidacy of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan for the upcoming National Convention scheduled for May 30.

Lawan got the endorsement, when he met the National Delegates led by the Chairman of FCT chapter of APC, Abdulmalik Usman, in Abuja on Thursday.

Lawan told the delegates that he was in the race as a pan Nigerian candidate and not one from any zone .

” The contest should be a contest of ideas and not where somebody comes from.

” I can serve better having practised governance at close range with the presidency within the last three years .

” I have four cardinal programmes revolving around security in all parts of the country, all inclusive economy , agricultural revolutions and functional education sector as bedrock of national development.

” Your votes for me at the Presidential primary are investments for a better Nigeria in no distant time, ” he said .

He thereafter, in line with parliamentary procedures, put approval of his candidacy to voice votes of the delegates, who all responded affirmatively .

Ealier, Sen. Sani Musa (APC- Niger East), a member of the campaign team, said Lawan’s candidacy would serve as a saving grace for APC in the 2023 general elections.

He said what Nigerians needed today was a pan Nigerian President and not a regional or zonal one .

” Based on indices and realities on ground , as far as the 2023 general elections are concerned , issue of where an aspirant comes from is not necessary .

” What the country needs is stability and what APC as a party needs now is a candidate who can win the presidential contest in 2023 through the required votes where they are.

” Lawan’s candidacy fits into that and will be a saving grace for the party from being pushed into opposition,” he said.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia) said Lawan would be President for all, as demonstrated with his leadership of the Senate within the last three years .

The FCT APC Chairman , Usman Abdulmalik, said they were for Lawan and urged the National Assembly under his Chairmanship, to be more responsive to aspirations and yearnings of indigenes of FCT as regards ministerial slot and proper administrative structure in form of mayoral status.

” National Delegates from FCT are no doubt for you and will vote for you at the convention.

“We want all the critical demands forwarded to the National Assembly to be considered and approved,” he said .(NAN)