Comrade Adams Oshimhole

By Gabriel Enogholease and Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FORMER National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Saturday emerged as the senatorial candidate of the party for Edo North senatorial district.

He was returned unopposed as his rival, Francis Alimikhena who is the current senator from the area on Friday resigned his membership of the party and stepped down as an aspirant.

In Edo south, former state youth leader of the party, Valentine Asuen defeated former deputy governor, Hon Lucky Imasuen as he scored 216 to 158 votes while four votes were voided.

In Edo Central Monday Okpebholo was returned unopposed as he was affirmed by 242 out of the 244 accredited delegates.

While conceding defeat, Imasuen said he entered that race late and accepted the outcome of the result “we need to now work together to ensure that we win the general election.”

On his part Asuen said he work with all members of the party to ensure victory while the current youth leader, Tony Adun said it was the youths that gave victory to Asuen urged them to replicate the same in the general election.