By Miftaudeen Raji

A governorship aspirant on the platform Action Alliance in Lagos State, Tope Abdurrazaq Balogun has described the ruling the All Progressives Congress APC as a cancer that everybody is now avoiding, saying the party is not ready for Lagosians.

Balogun, who spoke with Vanguard in an exclusive interview, maintained that the Party could actually do more than what it is currently offering the people of the State in terms of dividends of democracy, saying he is coming out to challenge the status quo and fill the gap of equity.

He said, if given the chance to become the Governor of Lagos State, the hardship of an average Lagosian would become more comfortable than what they currently enjoy.

When asked what he is going to do differently, Balogun promised to embark on rural expansion, which according to him, would enable people in the rural parts of the state enjoy more benefits of development.

He said, “It is necessary to create a synergy between the rural parts of Lagos and the the urban centers. What we plan to do is to develop the rural parts of Lagos such that people in the urban Lagos would also love to move to those rural parts and that way we will all develop together.

“More importantly, I’m going to be deploy mechanisms to address the issue of traffic congestion in Lagos State by creating enough functional parks in the state, whereby buses would be discouraged from picking people indiscriminately from the roads. The major cause of traffic gridlock in Lagos is not bad roads, but because of commercial vehicles constituting blockade in the course of picking passengers on the road at busy hours.

“In order to achieve this goal, I’m going to ensure that we redirect the focus of the government agency in charge of traffic management in Lagos away from extorting and harassing motorists on the road to enforcing motorists to do the right thing on the roads,” he said.

Balogun, who pointed security of Lagosians as topmost priority in his agenda, said the only way for government to make security effective is to get people employed.

He said, “Today, there is so much underemployed and unemployed people in Lagos. The reason we have so much insecurity issues is because the jobs are not there. I’ve seen somebody who says he has been a temporary staff for 11 years in a state like Lagos State.

“But, by the time we employ a lot of youths and give them standard employment, with good pay and benefits. We won’t make the youths look underemployed. They get all their emolument and benefits as workers of Lagos State. We’ve have mapped out the sectors where we want to create those jobs.

“For example, a sector like the Fire Service, we have to much inadequacy in that sector such that whenever there is any fire outbreak somewhere, the fire virtually all the times, would have destroyed everywhere before the fire service operatives arrive. This is actually ridiculous, but I already have a model in which want to use to establish a fire service base in all the local governments areas in Lagos State,” he added.

Balogun noted that implementation of this project would enable the government to identify those, who are not ready to work and understand how best to deal with such people.