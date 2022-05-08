By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

ETHNIC youth leaders in the country have flayed recent statements against the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, by the trio of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, constitutional lawyer, Prof. Itse Sagay as well as activist publisher, Omoyele Sowore, following his perceived 2023 presidential ambition.

Recall that three groups, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group, Friday, purchased the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the CBN Governor to vie for the presidential seat in the forthcoming general election.

The development has drawn attention, attracting a barrage of criticisms against the CBN Governor. Some of the critics, among those who are the Ondo and Sokoto State governors, have asked the financial expert to turn in his resignation letter as CBN Governor to concentrate on his political career.

But the ethnic youth leaders in the country, reacting in a statement, Sunday, took exception to the criticisms that have trailed the development, noting that leaving the current President of the African Development Bank and former Minister of Agriculture, Dr Akiwumi Adesina, who also obtained the form, out and singling Emefiele out in the actions, was an ethnic bias.

“We have just witnessed a brazen display of ethnic bigotry from the likes of Governor Akeredolu, Professor Sagay, and Mr Omoyele Sowore, who have come out to openly attack the person of the CBN Governor on hearing that form has been purchased for him.

” They are calling for his resignation while also keeping mute on the purchase of the APC nomination form by the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina who holds a similar office. Why not also ask Adesina to resign or call for his sack.

“This only amounts to ethnic attack against the CBN Governor, who is not their kinsman. Therefore, we ask them to cease their rants as they hold no water and will not affect the determination of Nigerians who want to see a capable and most qualified leader in the person of Godwin Emefiele joining the 2023 presidential race,” the ethnic leaders said in a statement by their leader, Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf.

