Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Barring any last-minute change of plans, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC is set to extend its deadline for submission of forms in order to allow ample opportunity for its presidential aspirants to return their nomination and expression of interest forms, Vanguard has learned.

While the sale of forms officially closed on Tuesday, indications emerged on Wednesday that the party will also extend the exercise till Friday.

The submission of forms was scheduled to be a one-day event but party sources said some of the high-profile aspirants, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, were yet to turn in the documents as of noon on Wednesday.

“A lot is required to fill the presidential forms and some of them picked the forms late. So, we reckon that one day will not be enough for some of those who picked the forms close to the deadline. So, there is a proposal for extension and I am sure that a formal announcement would be made in that regard”, said one of the party sources.