By Paul Olayemi

The aspirant for the Delta Central Senatorial seat under the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Ede Dafinone has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State to remain united and work for the party’s victory in 2023, adding that the chance to take over Delta has never been brighter.

Ede, who spoke during his visit to APC leaders in Ethiope East, Okpe and Uvwie local government council in Delta state in continuation of his consultations over his ambition to represent Delta Central at the Senate, said, though the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has done enough to convince Deltans to vote for the party at the next elections, members must put in more work to actualise that dream.

According to him, “At the last election, the party was factionised, and we were not united but under the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, the party is not only united but ready to conquer.

“Omo-Agege achievement since he was elected to the Senate position has not only been a thing of pride to the Urhobo nation but has made campaigning for the party at next year’s general election a lot easier” he said, urging the exco to support him as their preferred candidate.

While reeling out his qualifications and job experience, he told the exco he was the right person to take over from the Deputy Senate President, “I am the right person to take over from DSP, the person who will improve on what he has done. That is why I tell you, it should be five over five, we must win this election without doubt, from President down to the chairman” he said.

At Orerokpe where APC Okpe Local Government council excos and ward leaders met Chief Dafinone, the chairman

Eric Afe, also known as Agbaranugo sang his press to high heavens calling Chief Dafinone a son of the soil who deserve their support.

“We have no doubt about your ability, you are qualified and very experienced to carry out the good work of replacing our Senator. DSP Ovie Omo-Agege. He has set the standard and we must say nobody is more suitable than you and you will go on to conquer” he said while praying for Chief Dafinone.

APC leaders at Ethiope East Local Government Area who also pledge their support called on the Sapele Okpe Community Land trust commitee chairman to be prepared to step into the shoes of the Deputy Senate President insisting that the Urhobo nation must send their best hands.

Executives and ward leaders of the party at Uvwie who also welcomed the chartered accountant and his entourage

said the party has vowed to deliver all the candidates at next year’s election, promising to stand with Chief Dafinone, when the need arises.

Chief Ede Dafinone had earlier visited APC Ethiope East leaders in Isiokolo, where the executives not only endorsed him but promise to support his cause.