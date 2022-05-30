By Miftaudeen Raji

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has chided the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, over serial postponement of its presidential primaries and undecided presidential flag bearer for the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels TV public affairs show on Monday, Sani said the ruling party, right now, is so confused, indecisive and doesn’t even know whether to zone power or leave it open.



He stated that the extension of deadlines for primaries by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was to the favour of APC, because the ruling party has been so confused it could not screen its presidential candidates.

He said, “They just don’t know what to do. You need to take a decision.

“You’re in charge of Nigeria. You’re a ruling party. You should be the first to appoint, but it appears this is not the case.

“In other countries, the opposition tries to wait for what the ruling party would do, but in this situation, the APC is always waiting for what the PDP would do.

“They didn’t even know where their Chairman would come from until when the PDP decided that it should go to the North-Central, and then they followed to settle for North-Central.”

Asked his view on whether the ruling party may zone its presidency or throw it open, Sani simply said: “They don’t have the confidence to create initiative.

“They don’t have initiative. They just want to find a way to outsmart the PDP.

“Before they decided they were going to shift power to southern Nigeria, later they said they have not decided and that it’s open.

“And now you see them keep changing their time table in order to wait to see what the opposition is going to do.”

Recall Sani had lost the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s governorship in Kaduna State to Isa Ashiru Kudan, a former member of the House of Representatives and the Kaduna governorship candidate of PDP in 2019 and 2023.

Vanguard New