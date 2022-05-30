By David Odama

FOLLOWING the controversy surrounding the APC primaries in Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule, Monday, called on members of the All-Progressive Congress, APC in the State to eschew all forms of acrimony and work together for the unity of the party.

The Governor also warned members and their supporters against making unguarded comments regarding the primary elections in the state, saying that all the issues arising from the exercise will be resolved amicably.

The Governor in a statement issued and made available to journalists in Lafia by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, frowned at the negative impression created in the media space following the dissatisfaction expressed by the leadership of the party over some section of the delegate list used for the conduct of the primaries.

“It is important to state that the list of delegates used for the governorship primaries was not tampered with and the party’s complaint was not in reference to the state’s delegate list.

The noticeable changes of concern to the party leadership were only in respect of some wards in seven out of the 13 local Government areas of the state”, the statement added.

According to the governor’s position, the party leadership at all levels will work together to find an amicable resolution of all issues of concern adding that the insinuations and propaganda by some individuals that there were disputes with the national secretariat of the party is unfortunate and far from the truth.

“It is worthy of reiterating that the primaries in most of the constituencies in the state were adjudged as transparent and peaceful. As a United APC family we are confident that these minor internal issues will be resolved in no time”

While calling on the party members irrespective of the results of the primaries to close ranks and work for the unity and success of the party, the statement urged the people of the state to give peace a chance irrespective of political affiliations.