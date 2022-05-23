By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC were on Monday night meeting to deliberate on issues regarding the forthcoming presidential convention of the party.

The meeting which took place at the Kebbi state Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro District of Abuja was still ongoing as of 10:40pm.

Though journalists were as usual barred from accessing the meeting, Vanguard gathered that the governors met to evaluate the activities of the party in the lead up to the convention.

Meanwhile, National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is being touted to chair the seven-member presidential screening committee of the party, Vanguard has learned.

“A panel of seven members drawn form each of the six geopolitical zones and to be chaired by the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu will take charge of the screening”, a top party official told our Correspondent on Monday night.

The panel will look at the documents submitted by the aspirants as well as security reports sent in by “vetting agencies”.