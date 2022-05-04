.

By Dennis Agbo

The All-Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has ratified the suspension of its immediate past state chairman, Mr Ben Nwoye, for alleged engagement in anti-Party activities which the party said tended to disrupt the peaceful, lawful, and efficient organization of the Party.

The APC subsequently expelled Nwoye from the party, together with six others, including the former military Administer of Gombe state, Group Captain Joe Orji.

In a resolution reached at an expanded meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC), and the Senatorial District Committee (SDC), attended by the 17 Local Government Chairmen of the Party, the State Secretary of APC, Hon. Robert Ngwu said that subject to Article 21 (A), subsections (ii), (v), (vi), (vii), (ix), and (x) of the APC constitution, Group Captain Orji, Mr Kingsley Uduji, Dr Joseph Orji, Mr. Chidera Obed, Mr Ododoeze Ocho, and Barr. Chukwudi Igwe has also been expelled from the party for filing court action without exhausting the avenues for redress as provided in its Constitution.

Ngwu stated that the disciplinary action was in line with Article 13.7, subsection (vi), and takes immediate effect.

On the case of the former state chairman, the APC in Enugu state said that Mr. Nwoye conspired with some elements to illegally break into the party store and unlawfully take away properties and sensitive documents belonging to the party, while under suspension from the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The party disclosed that all attempts to peacefully recover the properties and documents were unsuccessful, noting that its legal team, given the critical requirements of the Electoral Law, has written to the National and Zonal Executive to help the State Chapter recover the party properties.

Speaking shortly after the pronouncements, the state Party Chairman, Mr Ugo Agballah said that the expulsion of the members was a unanimous decision of the party executives, adding that the APC was bent on winning the 2023 elections in Enugu State.

“There is no faction or crisis in our party, but shenanigans who have sold their soul and the APC as a party is ready to give Enugu state a credible alternative. We are going to take Enugu state to rediscover its background but we cannot be ruled by Monopoly. What happened was that the earlier leadership of the party was pro-PDP than APC,” Agballah said.

Vanguard News Nigeria