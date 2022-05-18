By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ion Monday, met with members of All Progressives Congress, APC, Special Congress Committee for the election of Local Governments and State delegates to National convention at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, with a charge to ensure seamless exercise and support for preferred candidates.

Sanwo-Olu, in company of his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Kadiri, received the members which include: APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Chairman, APC Special Congress Committee for the election of Local Government and State delegates, Mr. Zacheus Adedeji.

Others are: Mr. Soji Ologbenla, Mr. Romeo Omoike, Ginika Tor, Bola Babalola and Barrister Emeka Okafor.