youthful Adamu Garba who also went round the pavilions and engaged mostly with the younger delegates, who he gave his campaign handbills

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ion Monday, met with members of All Progressives Congress, APC, Special Congress Committee for the election of Local Governments and State delegates to National convention at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, with a charge to ensure seamless exercise and support for preferred candidates.

Sanwo-Olu, in company of his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Kadiri, received the members which include: APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Chairman, APC Special Congress Committee for the election of Local Government and State delegates, Mr. Zacheus Adedeji.

Others are: Mr. Soji Ologbenla, Mr. Romeo Omoike, Ginika Tor, Bola Babalola and Barrister Emeka Okafor.

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.