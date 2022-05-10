…Says youths take drugs out of frustrations

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE National Women Leader of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP,, Dr Maryam Jummai Yasin yesterday said that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, brought horrible change like poverty and insecurity to the country.

Dr. Yasin also said that due to hardship and poverty as a result of bad governance the Nigerian youth have resorted to taking drugs out of frustrations.

But she has also assured that

come 2023, the NNPP will form the government at the national level and bring about a better change for Nigerians.

Speaking during a meeting with zonal and state women leaders of the party in Abuja, Dr Yasin also assured Nigerians of a better life as soon as the party forms the government in 2023.

She said Nigerians are yearning for a new Nigeria and the ruling party only brought a horrible change which had led to rise in insecurity, poverty, job loss and other socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The NNPP Women leader called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe those in APC who purchased the N100 million presidential nomination form.

According to her, Nigerians have been yearning for a new Nigeria, so with this party, we are rest assured that we have chosen the right path.

“You can see that Nigerians have gone through a lot, we have suffered a lot, a lot of people have been disenfranchised, a lot of people have been suffering, many people do not have food to eat, they cannot even sustain a daily food, our children are out there without jobs, and the universities have been on strike.

“We want a change, not the change that was brought by our sister party, those changes are horrible changes, we never expected that, and we are not interested in such a change.

“Nigerian need good water, we need electricity, we need good roads, we need hospitals with equipment that will take care of the health of Nigerians.

“You can imagine when Ebola and Covid-19 broke out in Nigeria that was when the government in power was exposed, a lot of hospitals had no facilities, there are competent doctors but there are no facilities.

“Our children and women have been subjected to taking drugs because of frustration, in those days women are not found into crime, but these days women have been endemic in crime, women are used too stealing money from offices, but now because of the situation, there is no good moral value, things are not working the way it should be.

“That is why we chose to be part of this movement, the movement that will take us to the promised land, the movement that we have hope on, that movement that is action based.

“We are now out to make a change, the better change, the change that Nigerians want, and we are assuring them that they will not be disappointed in them. We are sure that we are going to take the mantle of leadership at Aso Rock.”