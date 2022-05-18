…to hold town hall meeting with her Presidential Aspirants

The All Progressives Congress, APC through the office of the National Youth Leader, Dayo Isreal has approved the appointment of its steering committee members.

The National youth leader who made this announcement said, “In a few days, our party delegates will gather in Abuja at the Special Convention/Presidential Primaries to elect the Presidential Candidate of our Great party – The APC. While some of the aspirants have toured the country to address would-be delegates, we observe very little engagement with the youth wing of our party.

“It is our belief that as the highest voting block, with the advantage of our population and demography, it is expedient that we sit at the table with all APC Presidential aspirants and hear what they have for us as young progressives – if/when elected.

“In light of this, the Office of the National Youth Leader will be convening a “2023 APC Presidential Aspirant Town Hall Meeting with Young progressives” with the Theme: ‘What do you have for the youths?’

This event will hold in Abuja on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th May 2022, and will provide a platform for all our Presidential aspirants to share their Agenda with the young members of our party.

“On behalf of the youths of our party, I am using this medium to invite all our Presidential Aspirants to kindly make themselves available for this special event. Participants will be able to register to attend on a first come first serve basis on – https://youngprogressives.ng/presidentialtownhall/ when the website goes live.

“I am delighted to announce the members of the Presidential Town Hall Meeting steering committee:

1. Sanusi Ohiare (Co Chair)

2. Idris Aregbe (Co Chair)

3. Barrister Winifred Chukka – Secretary

4. Oluwatoyin Fasanmi – Asst Secretary

5. Hon. Jamalu Kabiru (The Deputy National Youth Leader)

6. Obidike Chukwuebuka

7. Hon Hafiz Abolaji Repete

8. Dada Olusegun

9. Damilola Apotieri

10. Ahmadu Jibril

11. Hadiza Abubakar Talba

12. Ibrahim Alli Balogun

13. Nkemkama Kama St Andy

14. Makinde Araoye

15. Ameen Amshi

16. Oyiborume Paul,

17. Abubakar Dansoho

18. Aramide Kasumu

19. Rilwan Tinubu

20. Seyi Are,

21. Kelechi Ekugo,

22. Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai

23. Amaka Lawrence.

“They will be supported by technical sub-committees, which would be announced shortly.

“The Steering Committee will be responsible for the delivery of the whole program. I have full confidence in their capacity to deliver.

The time has come for us to mainstream and prioritize the interest of the Progressives and by extension the Nigerian Youth; this deepens our participation in the political process.” Dayo concluded.