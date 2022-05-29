Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has congratulated former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for 2023 poll.



Anyim, who was one of the aspirants for the PDP presidential ticket, said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.



“Let me also congratulate His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for emerging the PDP flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.



“I’m proud to have gone through the race to the end.

However, I am shocked that consideration for voting the PDP presidential candidate was not based on burning national issues and how to resolve them, but still on the old primordial sentiments.



It appears doubtful if our search for nationhood is yielding any results,” he said.



Anyim thanked all those who supported him through out the presidential race.

“I deeply appreciate and thank all those who stood by me throughout this race, especially those that voted for me at the primary election.



“I want to assure all of you that we shall continue to stand tall until we birth the Nigeria of our collective dreams,” he said.