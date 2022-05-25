By Emmanuel Okogba

One of the aspirants for the number one job in Abia State, Chima Anyaso has withdrawn his ambition over alleged irregularities and illegalities.

Anyaso who was among the leading aspirants announced his withdrawal on Wednesday, hours to the primaries.

A statement to this effect made available to the media reads: “It is with a deep sense of responsibility to my dear state, my teeming supporters, and the People’s Democratic Party that I, Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso announce my decision to immediately step aside from the PDP gubernatorial primaries scheduled to take place on Wednesday 25th May 2022.

“This decision is taken timely to enable me completely dissociate myself from a process that is fraught with irregularities, illegalities and undemocratic acts. As a firm believer and disciple of the tenets of democracy, it would be injurious to my reputation, my aspiration and the collective hope of those who believe in me if I go ahead and participate in a primaries election that is most undemocratic, and at best detrimental to the progress and development of Abia State.

“It is a well known fact that the delegate election which was scheduled to hold on the 4th of May 2022 was not held in any of the 184 wards in Abia State, no other date for delegate election was announced, and no delegate election was held by Abia State chapter of the PDP. In the same vein, elements with vested interests within the party have continued to undermine every efforts made to redress the anomalies bedevilling these processes.

“It is a well known fact that the selection process for the purported 3-man ad hoc delegates has continued to generate controversies capable of completely destroying our great party the PDP. It is most unfortunate that those who are saddled with leadership responsibilities at this material time have found themselves desiring god status in the political processes that will determine the fate of millions of Abians, born and unborn without due consideration to justice and equity.

“These acts of total disregard for established and legitimate processes have continued to heat up the polity and I do not want to participate in the gubernatorial primaries under these circumstances.

“Chima Anyaso Campaign organization does not see any need to expend our energy and resources to participate in a process that could easily be termed illegal, illegitimate and thrown away when challenged at the appropriate quarters hence the decision to immediately step aside until these irregularities are resolved.”