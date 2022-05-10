A frontline governorship aspirant under the PDP in Abia state and businessman, Dr. Chima Anyaso has mourned the demise of one-time senator and high ranking politician, Chief Francis Arthur Nzeribe who passed on over the weekend.

Anyaso who is married to one of the daughters of the late astute politician and businessman, Arthur Nzeribe said he was pained over the passing at this time of his father-in-law, however, he is consoled by the memories of his achievements and great legacies left behind by the renowned senator, Chief Arthur Nzeribe

While on a condolence visit to the Nzeribe family house, Anyaso said “Today I visited the home of my father-In-law to physically pay my condolences for the first time since receiving the news of his death.

“Although we would have loved to still have him share his experiences, love and fatherly guidance with us for a while longer, we are consoled by the fact that Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe lived a long, very eventful, and fulfilled life and we pray that in death he finds eternal peace”.