By Steve Oko

An ex-officio member of the All Progressive Congress, APC National leadership, Hon. Nduka Anyanwu, has been declared winner of the Ikwuano-Umuahia federal consituency primaries of the party held on Friday.

The Returning Officer of the direct primaries, Mr Chigozie Ukachi, who declared the results of the exercise, in Umuahia, said Anyanwu polled 1,750 votes to defeat his closet rival Malene Onyeocha who got only five votes while Obilor Ogbonna secured no vote.

In his acceptance speech, Anyanwu thanked the voters for reposing confidence in him, and promised not to disappoint them.

He said he subscribed to the directive by the National leadership of the party that Abia should conduct direct primaries, arguing that anything to the contrary amounts insubordination.

Anyanwu who said he was coming “to serve and not to loot”, said he would help in the efforts to rescue and rebuild the state from the ruins of misgovernance by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.