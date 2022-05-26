.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THERE is anxiety among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state as members who have assembled in their various state constituency offices for the primary election into the state house of assembly are still waiting for the arrival of sensitive materials for the primary election from the national secretariat of the party.

There is no governorship primary in the state because the election will not be due till 2024.

At 5:59 pm, the committee expected from Abuja were said to have arrived but were having issues with the leadership of the party on whether to proceed to the state secretariat of the party or not.

It was gathered that the committee members said to be led by a female from the national secretariat were reluctant in following the leadership of the party to the secretariat. They were said to have insisted on leaving the airport in another vehicle which was said to have created suspicion among the leaders of the party on the motive of the committee.

There are fears that the party may have parallel congresses in some parts of the state as some constituencies in Edo North had concluded their primary election while materials were yet to arrive.

When contacted, the State Publicity Secretary, Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie said they were still expecting the committee.

On the issue of the parallel election, he said “Where did they get the material from? It is a party matter and once the committee arrives, we will sort out the issues.”