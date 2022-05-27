By Olayinka Latona

One of Nigeria’s worship icon Anthony Adoki is our with a new single, ” Loke Loke”.

The song titled ‘ Higher higher’ in English, is of Yoruba origin – a language widely spoken in the Southwestern region of Nigeria , is a mind blowing classic music and was produced by Flo Rocka

Commenting on his new single, Adoki, a humble musician whose voice and repertoire has often been likened to that of Donnie McClurkin said: “Loke Loke’ is a prayer song; I pray the Lord lifts you up, set your feet on a rock, give you a firm place to stand and cause you to make great progress and move upward and forward forever, Higher higher everyday in Jesus’ Name’, he sais

Adoki who has traveled to several countries for charity concerts hails from Rivers State, born in Lagos Nigeria and had his education in Lagos state Nigeria, he started professional music in 1996 where he worked with several artists of local and international repute.

Anthony released his first album in 2010 and since then has released several singles with his band from the yet to be released 2nd album.

He holds a certificate in music business, from the School of Audio Engineering in Cape Town, South Africa. Anthony Adoki and his gospel band has taken their music to prison inmates on several occasions. He is also a Jerusalem Pilgrimage (JP) visitor.He has won several music awards in his early years. He had features in several annual music concerts like Cityfm, Praise in the City, Rccg, June 8th Praise Day and many others.

Adoki and his gospel band through their music always present a fusion of African and western music instruments laced with both local and English languages. This uniqueness always leave audiences wanting for more.