ANCOP swears in new leadership, as NFVCB, ANCOP settle out of court

Adedayo Thomas with ANCOP bigwigs.

By Benjamin Njoku

The lingering face-off between the Association of Nollywood Core Producers (ANCO) and the Nigeria Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), may soon be resolved, as the two bodies have finally initiated a move to settle out of court.

Recall that ANCOP early in the year dragged the regulatory body to court, challenging what it described as “the unlawful directives issued by its Executive Director, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas to all associations and guilds in Nollywood to each compulsorily register under the body for a one-off fee and pay annually a certain percentage as checkoff fee to the NFVCB from the annual dues paid by each member to their various associations and guilds, failing which movies from defaulting members of associations and guild would be denied the statutory censorship/classification by the defendants.”

ANCOP argued that Alhaji Adedayo Thomas and NFVCB have no right whatsoever to regulate, control or meddle in the affairs of Guilds and Associations in Nollywood.

“This is the real issue and that’s why ANCOP is challenging the illegality in court,” the association maintained.

The case last came up in court on Thursday, April 28, 2020.

However, in a dramatic turn of events last Friday, the Censors Board boss suddenly showed up at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected National Executive Committee (NEC) of ANCOP, and it was a moment everyone was waiting for.

His presence triggered a process of peaceful resolution of the regulatory body’s differences with the association.

Speaking at the event, which was held amid fun fare in Festac town, Lagos, Thomas praised ANCOP members for their professionalism and resilience.

He stated that the association has members who have strong love and passion for the industry.

His words: “I am delighted that this gathering is made possible. Despite my other engagements today, I deemed it necessary to be part of this event because whatever is happening here is coming from my constituency.

“I met ANCOP as an organization, a guild and association in the industry. But then, I left the University before ANCOP was established in 2008.

“I knew about ANCOP when I came into the movie industry. The association has members who have the love and passion for the industry.

“It has always been operating mostly in the background doing things that people don’t even see but have been benefiting from it.

“But now, the association is starting off on a very high note, where people will see ANCOP and say oh, this is what they have been doing behind the scenes.”

Thomas’ speech drew a thunderous applause from the sizable audience made up mostly of ANCOP members, who unanimously echoed their willingness to toe the path of peace with the Censors Board.

Interestingly, the former ANCOP President and Vice-President of the prestigious International Federation of Film Producers’ Associations (FIAPF), Comrade Alex Eyengho, who never saw eye to eye with the NFVCB boss were seen posing for shots, hugging each other and exchanging banter.

He tasked the NEC to endeavour to sustain the standard set by the successive administrations of the association.

Equally in attendance were the BoT Chairman of ANCOP, Chief Gab Onyi Okoye (Igwe Gabosky) who swore in the new NEC members, Mr. Tunji Okanlawon, Chairman of the defunct ANCOP Interim NEC, Elder Adetunji Ojetola, the National President of Association of Movie Content Owners and Producers/Distributors of Nigeria (AMCOD), the BoT Chairman of AMCOD, High Chief Aina Kushoro, the National Secretary of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Mr. Yemi Amodu and the Executive Secretary to Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr. Taiye Ajiyen among others.

The ANCOP NEC members sworn in are Mr. Theophilus Akatugba (President) and Jos, Plateau State-based erudite scholar and Professor of Film Studies, Edward Sani Ossai, PhD (Vice President). Others are Mr. Bernie Anagbaoso (The Director of Finance), Mrs. Matel Alex-Eyengho (The Treasurer), Mr. Cardoso Olanrewaju (The General Secretary), Mr. Umegbewe Eugene Jerome (The Director of Publicity) and Mrs. Ibinabo Anne Gad (The Director of Welfare).

Speaking after taking his oath of office, Akatugba who has to his credit classic films such as Irony, Blood on my Hands (1&2), Native, Dilema and Bloody Kiss, among several others, promised to help in further deepening the ANCOP and Nollywood brands both nationally and internationally, even as he called for the cooperation of all and sundry in the association and industry generally.

According to him, “peace would remain the core focus of his administration, where we will do the best we can to collaborate and foster better relationships with all producers and improve their relationship with the government.”

ANCOP was established in 2008. In 2011, it became a member of the prestigious International Federation of Film Producers’ Associations (FIAPF); the umbrella body for film producers in the world. Founded in 1933, FIAPF is to film making globally what FIFA is to the game of football.