Organisers of the Anambra State Peace Legend Awards have scheduled the annual honours ceremony for May 15, 2022, at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, by 4 pm prompt.

The 10th edition of the apex award themed, “Celebrating 50 Legends of Anambra State,” is, according to them, “designed to recognise and celebrate great personalities, brands and companies in Anambra State, who have helped move the country forward in diverse ways.”

Consequently, the evening will witness a celebration of men and women who have been giving back to society and have contributed selflessly to the peace and development of Anambra State and Nigeria at large.

The roll call of the 2022 Peace Legend Awards includes icons and luminaries such as oil mogul Prince Arthur Eze, Dozzy Group founder and MD, Dr Dan Chukwudozie, industrialist Dr Cletus Ibeto, aviation magnate and chairman of Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema and billionaire CEO of Chicason Group, Dr Alex Chika Okafor, OON.

Others that will be honoured on that evening also include Dr Innocent Chukwuma, Sir. Emeka Offor, Sen. Patrick Ifeanyi Uba and High Chief Emeka Agbanari.

Also on the shortlist are Dr Harry Jeffery Ifeanyi, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, Dr Chris Ngige, Dr Emeka Okonkwo, Ambassador Obinna Iyiegbu and former governor of Anambra State, Dr Peter Obi. Nollywood legend, Chief Pete Edochie, MON, and 44 others are also on the list of honourees.