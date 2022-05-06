BY Prisca Sam-Duru

As the Nigerian art market soars, so more galleries and art centres- both online and physical spaces are springing up to meet the needs of the growing population of artists.

The newest gallery in Lagos, is Amyafrique Art Gallery, and it will be thrown open to the general public on Sunday May 8, 2022.

And to offer its numerous viewers a taste of the beauty of art to be showcased at the gallery, Amyafrique in collaboration with Champagne Vollereaux, will be holding its inaugural exhibition on same date.

Titled, ‘Enigma’, the exhibition of paintings which opens Sunday May 8, 2022, at UTEC Wine World, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, features stunning art works by two emerging artists- Isaac Ehanmo and Olowojoba Odunayo. Following the vision of the two talented artists, they decided to come together to create art pieces to pass a message of human mystery called ‘ENIGMA’.

Speaking ahead of the grand opening of the art gallery, founder/director, Amyafrique Art Gallery, Okpara Amarachi, said “The difficulties surrounding art and how difficult it is to understand the thoughts of every artist while observing their work, make the craft more interesting.

“Wanting to experiment this beyond the norm and expand beyond the globe, we thought to ourselves, what will an exhibition filled with futuristic artworks look like? And what will its process be if “Difficulty” is the central driving value?

Artists are mostly misunderstood because of how difficult it is to understand them which inspires them to sketch down their difficulties on canvas. This is because art is their best means of communication, which sometimes tends to be difficult for people to understand and that is why every art has various meanings”.

With the way art and its market have evolved recently, according to Okpara, “This art gallery exhibition is focused on showcasing amazing artworks of two young, futuristic and unique artists and their craft that will stand the test of time. These artists will be showcasing beautifully designed art works in paintings only”.

Benue State-born Isaac Elijah Ehanmo, is a graduate of the prestigious Yaba College of Technology Lagos, where he obtained his National Diploma (ND) in general art, majoring in painting. Ehanmo feels like an absolute instrument of creation when he randomly creates his art pieces. He sees the magic of the heart of an innocent child being the seeds of creativity that will surely heal the world; bringing deeper wisdom to the presence of humanity.

Olowojoba emmanuel Odunayo hails from Ondo State, Nigeria and was born on the 23rd of November 1995 in Lagos. He is also a graduate of the prestigious Yaba College of Technology Lagos, where he also obtained his National Diploma in general art, majoring in painting. Odunayo grabs his inspiration from daily human lifestyles, their knowledge of social and human rights while breaking down the way they behave and think.