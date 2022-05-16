By David Royal

Concerned Nollywood actor, Stanley Nweze has lamented the alleged neglect of Enugu and Asaba actors by organisers of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), calling on the them to create categories to recognize the hard working actors and crew members providing local contents for viewers.

Vanguard reports that the 8th edition of the AMVCA was held over the weekend at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos having actors like Funke AKindele, Stan Nze, Ramsey Nouah, Izu Nwachukwu, Broda Shaggi as well as Osas Ighodaro as top winners.



Speaking on the development, the actor, in a post on his Instagram stories, made a case for Enugu and Asaba actors who are not being recognised at the award ceremony.

He asked that the AMVCA should be changed to Lasgidi/Lagos awards since actors in other states are not recognised.

His post read: “AMVCA ‘African Magic Viewers Choice Awards’ sincerely should be changed to Lasgidi/Lagos awards or something else because there are a lot of good actors and crew members in other areas under the same Nollywood working really hard that you all don’t recognize.”

