BBNaija’s Erica at the awards.

Fans of Nollywood actors and content creators have continued to bask in the euphoria of their favorites’ winnings at the last Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while keeping tab on social media trends, however, observed that the AMVCA was followed by drama as regards some celebrities’ outfits to the awards.

On May 15, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Enada’s outfit to the AMVCA was the topic as some fans were dazzled while some condemned the outfit which was designed by popular designer, Toyin Lawani (Tiannah Empire).

In response to those condemning her outfit, Ifu Enada, in a long post on her Instagram page, said, “My entire look is worth over 100k USD. Yes you read that right. So if you don’t have a minimum of 10k USD in a domiciliary account, you have no right to speak on my look. Basically, stay away from criticising my outfit if you’re broke.”

Within seconds, “$100,000” started to trend on Twitter, with fans asking if her clothes truly worth the amount.

The aftermath of the AMVCA drama continued on Monday ,when a stylist called out actress Dorcas Shola-Faison over debt on the clothes she wore to the AMVCA.

The actress, however, refused to respond to the allegation but later posted a picture on her Instagram page where she made a sign of the curse word with her middle finger and captioned it “your opinion”.

On the same day, popular British-Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley announced that his new album titled “God’s Timing’s The Best” , is to be released on May 30.

Nollywod also mourned the death of actor Leo Mezie, who reportedly died after a long battle with kidney disease.

On Tuesday, Nigerian flutist with cross-cultural Itsekiri and Swiss roots, TeeMac, celebrated his birthday as fans and colleagues poured encomiums on him.

American rapper, Jonathan Kirk, popularly known as Dababy, also trended after he shared a video of himself buying popcorn for $100 in Lagos traffic.

NAN reports that Dababy was in Nigeria to shoot a music video with popular Nigerian singer, Davido.

Nigerian comedian and content creator, Josh Alfred, known as Josh2funny, was also celebrated on Tuesday after he welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Bina Alfred.

On Wednesday, popular Nigerian singer, Olamide Adedeji, led the trend on social media after he posted a video of himself dancing to a song by Zazu crooner, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

On Thursday, American rapper DaBaby’s Lagos trip also caused a friction between Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga and journalist Joey Akan. Both traded words on social media after the journalist allegedly accused MI and other rappers of feeling entitled.

On the same day, reports leaked that Barbadian singer, Rihanna and American rapper, A$AP Rocky had welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Although there were reports that the baby arrived on Friday, May 13. The couple are however yet to announce the news.

On Friday, Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, tied the knot with his bride, Ehinome Akhuemokhan in Edo. Chukwujekwu, who recently divorced his ex-wife flaunted the picture of his new bride on his Instagram page.

Also, Ayinla, a movie on the story of late Nigerian Apala musician, Ayinla Omowura, directed by veteran filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, trended as soon as it started showing on Netflix.

On Saturday, award winning Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele trended in the early hours of the day, when her step son, Benito, made some allegations against her.

Benito on his Instagram page alleged that the actress doesn’t treat her workers well to the point of calling them names. He also alleged that the actress and her husband, his dad, had both cheated on themselves.

A Twitter user, OMOTAYO of [email protected]_Classiquem1, however, wrote, “But why is everyone accusing Funke Akindele of treating her workers badly? I mean I’ve seen her use her platform to bring people like Toyo baby, Kiki, James, Adaku, Timini and others to limelight, is this a form of gang up against her or is there something we really don’t know?”

Funke Akindele, however, appeared unbothered as she posted a video on her Instagram page where she showed off her awards with her crew members. (NAN)

Vanguard News