By Idowu Bankole

Popular Skit Maker, Nigerian comedian and entertainer, Mr Funny better known as Oga Sabinus has won the Online social content creators’ award a category of the AMVCA edition 8 awards

Sabinus who was nominated alongside other skit makers, especially Mr Marcaroni won his first award in Lagos.

Also Read:

Odunlade Adekola wins at AMVCA 8

The AMVCA incorporated the online social content creators awards shortly after the Covid 19 pandemic which saw an increase in demand for social media short comic videos.

The AMVCA is a annual awards that rewards talents of filmmakers, actors and other crew involved in film production.

Vanguard News Nigeria