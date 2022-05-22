Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards has never been without some drama and the eighth edition which was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites on May 14, 2022 was no exception. Movie and TV people from all over Africa came together to celebrate their talents, creativity and moments of glory.

While it is always about excellence and creativity, fashion always takes the centre stage as actors and actresses bring on their A-game to bare on the red carpet. This year’s edition had the pick of the lot as it was as overwhelming as it was underwhelming.

It was a night of fashion slayers and fashion murderers. Fashion slayers, simply refers to those who killed it on the night. Of course, there is some sort of panache, elegance, glamour and glitz about slaying that makes it consumable to the senses.

Fashion murderers, on the other hand, were those who took fashion to the limit on the night, shooting it right out of the window. They did not only take fashion by the scruff of the neck, they mutilated it to confound our senses.

Here are some of the fashion expressions and art that lit up the red carpet. There were the glamorous, the bizarre, the temperate and the intemperate.

The Glamorous

Osas Ighodaro seems to be the pick of the lot. At least, winning the best dressed female on the night alongside Denola Grey is enough proof they pulled their punches just a notch higher than others.

BBNaija duo, Erica and Nengi were as captivating as they were glamorous on the night. So was Carolyn Hutchings, Tacha, Juliet Ibrahim, Joselyn Dumas and a host of others too many to mention here.

The Bizarre

Pretty Mike, Denrele Edun, Toyin Lawani, Jame Brown and Ifu Ennada gave us a freak show we won’t forget in a long time. They strutted the red carpet like it was Halloween or some horror show.

Pretty Mike showed up like an ominous shepherd cuddling an even more sinister-looking lamb that got many wondering if Lucifer had somehow managed to crash the party.

Denrele Edun, on the other hand got artistically trigger-happy adorned in an attire bearing lights and looking a bit spooky. Trust Denrele, there was a joke and message about the fashion idea and he gave a hint on his Instagram page.

“The AMVCA PHCN is here. Someone say UP NEPA! Light bearers are Sweatless Commander”. He was perhaps sending out a message about the poor state of power supply in the country.

Toyin Lawani would have made the cut as glamourous or at the worst, one of the intemperate dressers but the bull mutilated it all. She came in tow with her masked husband who was looking surreal, like any devilish character out of a horror movie.

James Brown was trying to pull off a Victorian aristocratic look but instead came across like an ostrich that could take to flight any time the lights beamed on him. He was like a fish out of water.

Ifu Ennada has had to defend her choice of dress at the event which many saw as devilish. The black dress serrated with white skulls gave her a look of an evil queen looking to devour humanity.

The Intemperate

Eniola Ajao and a number of other stars like Mobimpe got a bit too wild and overclassy.

Temperate

Iyabo Ojo didn’t look anything like she was attending an award event. It was like she was taking a stroll in the park.